11 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver in January

New year, new celebrity faces!

If you love spotting a celebrity just as much as we do, then you know that finding out who’s in town is half the battle. Running into your favourite actor or actress in your hometown may seem like pure luck, but with our help, it’s easier than you think!

At any given moment, one of these celebrities may be wandering the streets of Metro Vancouver. Here are 11 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this January!

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo may be spotted in Vancouver this January! Centineo is in town for his latest role in the Netflix series The Recruit.

Centineo is most commonly recognized for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie trilogy, which was also filmed in Vancouver. You may also remember him as Jesus Foster on The Fosters, or in movies like The Perfect Date and Black Adam.

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Highmore has been acting since he was a child.

He has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. There may be plenty of chances to spot Highmore as The Good Doctor will be on location until July of next year.

Justin Hartley

Be on the lookout for Justin Hartley in Vancouver this month! Currently, Hartley is filming for the new CBS series Tracker, which will be in town until April.

Hartley is widely known for his role as Kevin in the popular NBC series This Is Us, which ran from 2016 to 2022. Or maybe you remember him as Adam Newman from the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless or as Oliver Queen from Smallville. He has also been in films like A Bad Moms Christmas, Senior Year with Rebel Wilson, and most recently, The Noel Diary on Netflix.

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale may be spotted around the city this holiday season! McHale is currently in town filming for the series Animal Control, in which he plays the lead role. Most remember him from the NBC sitcom Community, and he has also appeared in movies like Ted, Spiderman 2, and Open Season 2.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to spot in December is Max Thieriot! Thieriot is in Vancouver this January to film for the second season of the CBS series Fire Country, where he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel to SEAL Team to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Billy Burke is also in town filming for the second season of Fire Country. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight (aka Bella’s dad), or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood or the CBS series Zoo. Most recently, he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was filmed in Victoria, BC.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver filming for the second season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd. Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s before moving on to movies. Some of her films include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden in So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who plays Harden’s son in the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.

Dania Ramirez

Dania Ramirez is in Vancouver this month for her role in the TV series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which is filming for its second season. Ramirez has starred in series like Heroes, Entourage, and The Sopranos, along with movies like Premium Rush, American Reunion, and X:Men: The Last Stand.

Scott Caan

Joining Dania Ramirez on the set of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is Scott Caan. Caan is commonly recognized as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams in the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. He was also in the film trilogy Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as Turk Malloy, along with movies like Boiler Room, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Into the Blue, among others.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series, The Irrational, in which he plays the lead role. Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. He is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.