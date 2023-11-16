Vancouver’s very own Ryan Reynolds officially accepted the Order of British Columbia on Wednesday during a private ceremony.

The Hollywood star is well-known for his roles in many high-profile films, including the Deadpool series. He has also gained recognition for his business ventures including spirit company Aviation Gin and telecom startup Mint Mobile.

BC Premier David Eby posted photos of today’s Order of BC ceremony, where he was joined by BC Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin to present Reynolds with the highest honour the province bestows.

Eby posted about the ceremony on X.

Today, I had the privilege of attending a small ceremony for @VancityReynolds as he was officially inducted into the Order of BC. Ryan’s extraordinary skill as an actor and entertainer is well known – he can put a smile on the face of almost anyone. pic.twitter.com/4Q2gO12ipN — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) November 16, 2023

“Today, I had the privilege of attending a small ceremony for @VancityReynolds as he was officially inducted into the Order of BC. Ryan’s extraordinary skill as an actor and entertainer is well known – he can put a smile on the face of almost anyone,” wrote the premier.

“Ryan Reynolds also exemplifies the best of British Columbia with his big heart, his love of family, and his roots and his use of his platform to make the world a better place.”

From shouting out his favourite Vancouver restaurants to donating $250,000 to an Indigenous mentorship organization, Reynolds has never shied away from showing pride in his home province, city, and country.

Reynolds was one of 14 people announced to receive the Order of BC in August.