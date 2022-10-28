You can get roundtrip flights from Abbotsford to Los Cabos for $218

In 2019, I went to Paris roundtrip from Vancouver for $400. Even more exciting than being in the city of lights was how much money I had saved on my flights.

Something is intoxicating about getting a good deal on your plane tickets so that you can spend more money on what matters – like food – when you’re on a trip.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to book a trip to Mexico, this is it because you can get tickets for just over $200.

Chris Myden at YVR Deals reported that there were a handful of ultra-cheap flights that can get you from Vancouver – well, Abbotsford, to Mexico for less. The best deals are in March 2023, but there were also some for around $300 in February next year.

This price is simply too good to be true. So, there are some caveats.

Firstly, this is the price without a checked bag or even overhead bin access for a carry-on. You’re only allowed one “personal item,” about seven kilograms. If you are going to bring more than a light backpack, expect to add about $80 to this price to accommodate your belongings.

Secondly, you’re flying with Flair.

Recently, travellers have been sharing their frustrations with the airline, including last-minute cancelled flights, missing refunds, and expensive last-minute scrambles to rebook flights.

There are certain protections in place for air travellers in Canada, so it’s good to be aware of your rights in case of a cancellation or delay that severely impacts your travel plans.

Still, it’s been a hard year for airlines all around, and it’s hard to pass up a deal like this, especially if you’re already over the rain in Vancouver.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Abbotsford (YYX) as your departure city and San José del Cabo (SJD) as your arrival city Open the calendar and click through to see the cheapest dates

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

Happy deal hunting!