From coast to ghost: WestJet is having a 20% off Halloween flash sale
Oct 28 2022, 1:49 pm
Sink your teeth into some flight deals this Halloween. WestJet is offering 20% off its base fares to any of its destinations.
The airline says it has “un-boo-lievable” deals, valid on all WestJet wholly operated destinations in both economy and business class for travel dates between November 14 and April 29, 2023.
As an example, WestJet highlights being able to fly out of Vancouver to Calgary or Edmonton for prices as low as $76.
If you want to save a few bucks on your next WestJet flight, you only need to book before Halloween night (11:59 pm MT).
There are several blackout dates, however:
- December 20 to 23 (2022)
- January 1 to 8 (2023)
- February 11 to 12, 18 to 20, 25 to 26 (2023)
- March 4 to 5, 10 to 12, 17 to 19, 24 to 26, 31 (2023)
- April 1 to 2, 7 to 9, 15 to 16 (2023)
Don’t forget to use the discount code: 8S9Q8MB. Happy Halloween, fliers!
