Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Honolulu are just $362

As Vancouver is set to plunge into its cold, dark winter, could you use a trip to Hawaii on your calendar to brighten your spirits?

Right now, roundtrip, non-stop flights from Vancouver to Honolulu are less than $400. It will take you just over six hours to fly from YVR to HNL.

According to Google Flights, these prices are on the low end for what you’d typically see.

Canadian travellers to Hawaii don’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the state.

Honolulu is on the island of Oʻahu, one of the most famous beaches in the world – Waikīkī Beach – is conveniently located right by the city.

Before you travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with Hawaiian culture and history so you can be a socially and environmentally responsible tourist.

How to get the flight deal

Go to Google Flights Put in Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map Navigate to Hawaii – the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

Of course, Google Flights doesn’t always show you the cheapest or best airfare, so be sure to comparison shop around using sites like Skyscanner or Kayak.

Safe travels!