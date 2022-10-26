"Vigorous frontal system" prompts Vancouver rainfall warning

Get ready Vancouver, cause this rain is about to get heavy.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver by Environment and Climate Change Canada for Thursday.

With a lot of the yuckiness rolling in late Wednesday night and lasting through to early Thursday night, according to meteorologists who refer to that as a “downpour.”

Areas that are expecting to see the worst of it: The North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound.

But, no matter where you are in the south coast region, get your rain boots ready.

Plus, in addition to about 50 mm of rain, it’s going to be very windy.

“A vigorous frontal system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the south coast on Thursday… Heavy rain will taper off and winds will weaken early Thursday evening with the passage of the frontal system,” the warning reads.

It’s not looking any better for Halloween night sadly, which means you’ll need to rock the rain jacket under your costume, or, may we suggest wearing a black garbage bag and going as a slug?

BC Hydro is warning customers (especially on the South Coast) to prepare for weather-related power outages caused by weakened trees and drought.

“Over the past few years, climate change has created back-to-back extreme weather events that may reach a critical point this storm season,” a statement reads.