Hidden gem revealed: Fly to the sky at rope swing in Kitsilano (PHOTOS)

We don’t know who put it up, but we thank you for your service.

A rope swing at Margaret Pigott Park is becoming one of the favourite spots in the city for many Vancouverites.

The whimsical swing is tied to Margaret Pigott Park’s iconic Catalpa tree with a wooden plank for someone to sit on.

And it offers something more than the internet-famous beach swing on Kitsilano’s seaside that has been taken down – picturesque views of Stanley Park and West Vancouver.

A dig into Instagram shows that the earliest trace of the swing dates back to June 2022. But a comment from mid-April noted that it was removed at one point before appearing again.

Vancouver Park Board said it did not install the rope swing in an email reply to Daily Hive, adding that it does not support such additions due to safety concerns.

Do you know who installed this community gem? Or are you the hero? Let us know in the comment.