Kitsilano's internet-famous hidden beach swing has been taken down

Megan Devlin
May 3 2022, 6:48 pm
Were you hoping to get a photo on Kitsilano’s picturesque seaside swing?

You may want to stop searching now before you’re disappointed because the much-photographed swing has been taken down.

It’s not known who put the swing up or who got rid of it, but it’s been gone since at least last summer. The most recent photos of it online are from 2020.

At least one TikTok user went on a failed mission to find the swing this year and posted about their frustration that it’s gone.

@vancityh The Kits secret swing is permanently gone. #explorebclocal #vancity #vancouverhiddengems #vancouversecretspots #vancouverbc #hiddengems #vancouverlife #kitsilano ♬ original sound – sped up songs ❤️‍🩹

The rope swing had a wooden plank for someone to sit on, and it was located at the bottom of Trafalgar Street on the rocky stretch just west of Kitsilano Beach.

It was a favourite spot to grab a whimsical seaside photo, especially when high tide brought the water right up to the swing.

Will someone put up a replacement? Influencers can only hope.

