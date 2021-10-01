These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Although more and more people are moving to BC and home prices are set to soar, it’s still possible to buy a house in Vancouver that doesn’t cost millions of dollars.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around the city that prove just that.

“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said. “Affordable housing is such a precious gift.”

For those with a little more cash to spend, Roomvu’s round up has some investment-worthy properties, too.

So, whether you’re dreaming of owning a home or are on the hunt for your next money-maker, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

This spacious condo comes with a fenced-in yard, has in-suite laundry, and is centrally located near Broadway and Nanaimo. The unit has access to an outdoor pool, fitness centre, and a ping pong room. One parking space and one locker are included.

However, the condo is leaky and there is no financing available for the complex. The building may be rain-screened, the listing notes. The sellers are looking for a cash purchase.

0 bedrooms

1 bathroom

This bright studio is a perfect opportunity for investors or first-time buyers. This centrally located unit overlooks a serene, tree-lined street, has city views, and comes with access to an outdoor pool. The balcony and windows were recently upgraded, as was the balcony door. One underground parking space and one storage locker are included.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This bright one-bedroom is “perfectly laid out,” and, as with the previous unit, the balcony and windows were recently upgraded. One underground parking spot and one storage locker are included.

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

This corner unit is almost 1,000 square feet, features in-suite laundry, and has an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Transit is right outside, and the Skytrain is nearby, too.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This bright and breezy corner unit has a smart layout with spacious principal rooms. Still in its original condition, it’s just waiting for your renovation ideas. There’s a patio, and parking and storage are included.