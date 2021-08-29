A look inside: A $19.8M Tudor-style mansion in South Granville

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Vancouver’s regal history—and you’ve got a few million dollars to spare—you’re in luck.

The Tudor-style mansion at 1250 W 54th Avenue was once home to former Lieutenant Governor Clarence Wallace. And now it can be yours for $19,800,000.

Up for sale by Rennie’s Christopher Boyd, the magnificent property is located on a 1.06-acre corner lot in South Granville.

When Wallace sold the home to businessman Sonny Wosk for $121,500 around 1960, the sale made headlines as one of the largest real estate deals in Vancouver’s history.

“Secluded yet vibrant, this urban haven promises continued grandeur in this esteemed neighbourhood,” Boyd tells Daily Hive.

Named “Devonia,” the elegant home boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms across its 8,550 square feet of living space.

The airy living room flows out to an expansive shaded patio, creating the perfect setup for those who love to entertain.

A tennis court, swimming pool, porte-cochère, and circular driveway can be found throughout the sprawling property.

Devonia “retains a stateliness that appealed to the governors and moguls counted among the previous owners,” Boyd said.

With the potential to be separated into four different lots, the property offers “endless possibilities” for its new owners.

Whether you’re looking for a grand new home, a business opportunity, or just dreaming of homeownership, check out the full listing here.