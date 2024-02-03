Catherine O’Hara is set to join the cast of the hit drama The Last of Us, according to a February 1 announcement by HBO.

O’Hara is set to appear in the second season of the post-apocalyptic series alongside leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. New cast members will also include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, reports Variety.

The Canadian actress is best known for her role as Kate McCallister (aka Kevin’s mom) in Home Alone and recently made movie fans emotional with a speech she gave when Macaulay Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

O’Hara also won an Emmy Award for her role in the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, where she played the flamboyant Moira Rose, and the series’ fans had a lot to say about HBO’s casting choice.

“Oh no, I’ve been bit by a zombéh,” quipped one commenter.

There’s no word yet about which character O’Hara is set to play on the show.