Canadian TikToker discovers ultimate Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win hack

One Canadian TikToker has discovered a game-changing hack for Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win.

“I’m going to be testing a theory I thought of here,” shared vanjax905 on TikTok earlier this week. “With the Roll Up the Rim, I found out if you buy a medium hot water, it’s only 20 cents, but you get a free roll up the rim.”

He then went to Tim Hortons and proceeded to order 100 hot waters. Well, he paid for them but then asked the cashier not to make them.

“Sounds strange, but it’s something I’m testing here,” he told the worker.

Afterward, he checked his phone, and sure enough, he had 100 chances to roll up the rim, confirming that the hack worked.

“It only cost me $22 for 100 cups of hot water,” said vanjax905. “If I get 10 free coffees, I get my money back.”

In a future video, the creator shared his total winnings after the 100 Roll Up To Win, and the results were shocking.

He won 24 coffees, four donuts, two Pioneer gas discounts, one box of Timbits, and one subscription to The Athletic, which he calculated was worth $77, more than tripling his initial investment of $22.

Another TikToker commented on the original video, saying they tried it with 50 cups of hot water and it also worked.

However, it looks like you can’t order all this hot water via mobile and instead have to go to the store and scan your app.

Will you be trying this Roll Up To Win hack? Let us know in the comments.