You read the headline right, Canadians can get free A&W every time the Blue Jays win.

Starting March 28, every person who has an account on the A&W app will receive a coupon for a free item. These freebies can be anything on the menu, from burgers to root beer.

Coupons will be distributed the day after the Blue Jays win to everyone with an account on the A&W app. You can find these coupons under “Offers.”

And with the ever-increasing cost of groceries, here’s hoping the Blue Jays knock it out of the park this season.