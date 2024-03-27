McDonald's and Krispy Kreme collaboration: Is it coming to Canada?

Two huge US chains — McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme — have announced they’ll be partnering in a major way.

Starting from the tail end of 2024, McDonald’s locations across the US will begin serving up freshly made Krispy Kreme donuts. The aim is to roll out donuts to all Golden Arches locations by 2026.

McDonald’s customers in the US will be able to get their hands on Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donuts, chocolate iced donuts with sprinkles, and chocolate iced-filled donuts.

While McDonald’s certainly has plenty of locations in Canada, Krispy Kreme is starting to make a comeback north of the border after a short-lived stint in the early 2000s.

With locations in Ontario and BC, the donut chain recently announced it would be opening a Hot Light Theatre Shop in Winnipeg, the first iteration of a new Canadian design, very soon.

More Krispy Kreme stores are on the way, with locations opening in Edmonton in 2024 and Calgary in 2025.

With all the Krispy Kreme goodness heading Canada’s way, we were intrigued to know if Canadians could also expect to see the new partnership.

Are McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme partnering in Canada?

Despite Krispy Kreme’s rapid expansion across Canada, it’s bad news for those who were hoping to be able to pick up donuts at McDonald’s sometime soon.

A rep told Dished, “McDonald’s Canada will not be offering the Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Canada at this time.”

For now, diners won’t be able to enjoy a one-stop shop for a Big Mac and glazed donut, but here’s hoping that changes in the future.