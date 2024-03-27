KFC drops Crispy Onion Ring Big Crunch Sandwich across Canada

We love new fast-food drops, and here’s a fresh one to get excited about. KFC Canada has launched an all-new handheld: the Crispy Onion Ring Big Crunch Sandwich.

The new handheld is made up of deep-fried, crunchy, seasoned Onion Rings and signature KFC Sauce, along with the brand’s famous fried chicken and pickles.

On top of the sando, KFC has launched new Onion Rings as a menu item as well. Both are available for a limited time across Canada while supplies last.

Are you excited about this latest innovation? Let us know in the comments.