Rogers replaces chief technology officer weeks after massive nationwide outage

Rogers has replaced its chief technology officer just weeks after a massive nationwide service outage paralyzed customers across Canada.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the telecom giant confirmed that Jorge Fernandes will be stepping down from his role as chief technology and information officer.

Ron McKenzie becomes the new CTO “effective immediately,” says Rogers.

McKenzie is a veteran in the telecom industry who was previously president of Rogers for Business.

He also has extensive experience in technical operations with Rogers and has spent 10 years at Shaw Communications.

McKenzie will now be in charge of Rogers’ wireless networks and IT systems used by more than 11 million Canadians.

The shift in executive positions comes just weeks after Rogers’ major service outage impacted internet, TV, phones, ATMs, debit and credit purchases across the country.

The company has offered a credit that works out to the equivalent of five days of service for customers impacted by the outage.

We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them. pic.twitter.com/GqApnbe7YA — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 12, 2022

But some customers are not satisfied with this credit. A class-action lawsuit was launched against Rogers last week and, if successful, it could get affected customers way more than the offered credit.

In the meantime, beware of several scams offering fake Rogers outage credits and rebates.