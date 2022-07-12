Rogers will offer a credit that works out to the equivalent of five days of service for customers impacted by last week’s outage.

This is an upgrade from what Rogers previously announced as a credit that would have amounted to two days worth of service.

“We have been listening to our customers and Canadians from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them,” Rogers Spokesperson Chloe Luciani-Girouard told Daily Hive in an email.

The credits will be welcome to some customers, but Rogers admits it has a lot of work to do to restore its goodwill.

“We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days of service. We will continue to work around the clock to restore Canadians’ confidence in us.”

We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them. pic.twitter.com/GqApnbe7YA — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 12, 2022

Rogers also has a lot of work to do to please the Canadian government and the CRTC.

While credit for five days certainly beats just two, angry customers are still voicing their opinions on social media.