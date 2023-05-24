Why have the Canucks installed new black seats at Rogers Arena?

The Vancouver Canucks appear to be giving Rogers Arena a makeover.

Work is already underway at the home of the Canucks, as multiple rows of new black-coloured seats have replaced the old maroon ones.

Fans have spotted the change at recent events, with Donnie and Dhali producer Ryan Henderson sharing a pair of photos showing the new seats, as well as construction on the stairs.

#Canucks beginning to install new Seats at Rogers? Photos from the two most recent events show what appears to be black seats installed on the bench side. Also looks like work on the stairs likely for the rumoured entrance to the fan zone under the bowl. 👍 @22brinks for the tip pic.twitter.com/b9xWi6A4Tj — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) May 20, 2023

In response to Henderson, Twitter user Will Gall provided some up-close looks at the new cushy chairs, which are complete with cupholders.

Also I can also confirm that yes the plexiglass is guarding the entrance to the new lounge thing under the seats. They deployed an additional host and security guard to make sure nobody stumbled into it. And they seem to have removed two seats on each side from the rows beside it — Will Gall (@gt261) May 20, 2023

I never walked down the entire aisle but you’re totally right! The ones I measured appear to be future club seats. This photo shows the “normal” ones. pic.twitter.com/NAbhepTz4c — Will Gall (@gt261) May 20, 2023

In an email response to Daily Hive, a Canucks spokesperson said the team had “no comment at this time” regarding the new seats, but that they hope to have an update “in the not-so-distant future.”

Changing the colour of the seats at Rogers Arena has been an obsession of Canucks fans for a few years now, with many calling for them to reflect the team’s current blue and green colour scheme.

Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle acknowledged this last November, saying cryptically that the team did have “plans” for the seats.

“I won’t tell you what colour, but yes, we do have plans for the seats soon,” he said.

Two blue seats were mysteriously installed late last season, which had fans buzzing in March. The Canucks told Daily Hive at the time that they were “exploring new seating options,” and that the blue seats were “samples.”

It doesn’t appear that the Canucks are going to replace seating for the whole arena at this time, but there are plenty of rumours about what the team has planned. Some season ticket holders have apparently been told about a new VIP section, with Postmedia’s Patrick Johnston adding that a new lounge will be built underneath.

They are definitely putting in a new VIP/expensive club section in a section of seats behind the Canucks bench (my dad has seasons there and was given the option to pay way way way more or pick new seats) — Erin Elizabeth (@erinelizalea) March 30, 2023

Yes these seats are for the 70-member rink-level VIP lounge they’re creating underneath that space — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) May 21, 2023

The club section at Rogers Arena is on the opposite side of the players’ benches, while these new seats appear to be directly behind them.

Rogers Arena is currently offering tours of the building, but the dressing room is off-limits according to Tom Zillich of the Surrey Now-Leader. “Unfortunately, due to preparations in our building to get us ready for next season, you will not have access to the Vancouver Canucks locker room,” a Canucks Sports and Entertainment tour operator told him.

Construction began in the bowels of Rogers Arena last year, with president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford saying a big area in and around the dressing rooms would be “totally renovated.” Perhaps this is phase two.