Not Slurpee weather: Metro Vancouver could see record-breaking cold

Several cold weather records were broken around the province yesterday, and now Jack Frost has Metro Vancouver in its sights.

Spring kicks off on March 23, but if the weather is any indication, winter is still in full force.

At 10 am on Thursday, temperatures were hovering at freezing, 0ºC, but the humidex or “feels like” values were around -5ºC. Earlier in the morning, the wind chill was -9ºC.

Huddle up because while it won’t feel like Calgary, which is sitting at around -26ºC (yes, seriously), it will get colder for us cold-adverse Vancouver residents.

Both Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Weather Network are calling for frigid levels of wind chill, which could reach -13ºC overnight. Temperatures will hover around -7ºC.

It won’t help that winds will also be quite strong, hovering around 20 to 40 km/h tonight and gusting to 60 km/h in southern sections this evening.

Things won’t improve much when it comes to temperatures on Friday, with wind chill values still hovering around -14ºC on Friday morning, before things warm up a bit throughout Friday evening.

Vancouver Weather Records says we could see some records broken for Metro Vancouver on Friday.

With a forecast windchill of -14, tomorrow could be #Vancouver‘s windchilliest Feb 24th since records began in 1953. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/gL2ZeRly50 — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) February 23, 2023

Then, everyone’s favourite, snow, is in the forecast for Saturday, with the Weather Network calling for around 1 to 3 cm.

Around BC yesterday, several cold weather records were broken in three BC spots, including Bella Bella, Malahat and Sparwood.