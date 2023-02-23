Top 5 things to do during the final weekend of VMF Winter Arts in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We have arrived at the final weekend of the VMF Winter Arts Festival, but don’t fret – there’s still lots for arts lovers to see and do around downtown Vancouver!

From now until Sunday, February 26, Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) is transforming multiple locations into free, interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.

And you can also drop by the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery to find the VMF Winter Arts Hub. The all-ages, licensed outdoor venue showcases art installations, market vendors, UV face painting, and exciting live performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VMF Winter Arts (@winterartsfest)

You might also like: Vancouver International Jazz Festival unveils 2023 dates and first summer shows

Discover over 50 local brewers at new beer festival launching St. Patrick's Day

Black community, identity, and power celebrated in new touring exhibition (PHOTOS)

To help you make the most of the festival’s last few days, here are the top five things to do during the final weekend of VMF Winter Arts.

What: Blanketing The City: Lighting The Way is an evolution of the public art mural series and reconciliation process designed by renowned xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer, Debra Sparrow, in collaboration with Vancouver Mural Festival, producers of VMF Winter Arts.

Large-scale lighting displays featuring transformed Coast Salish weaving patterns, colours, and stories will be displayed at Canada Place, BC Place, Telus Garden, and CF Pacific Centre each night of the festival.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Time: Sunset until 11 pm

Where: Canada Place, BC Place, Telus Garden, and CF Pacific Centre

Cost: Free

What: Head down to šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square to enjoy a day of Litefeet dance battles. There will be DJs, a dance party, and special performances by Vancouver’s first Litefeet crew, as well as showcases from the city’s street dance community. Hip-hop dance classes will also be offered to observers and the general public to learn and groove.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 2:30 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: A late-night series of pop-up parties in the fully-transformed Bentall Centre Gallery. Visitors to the creative space will find art and a licensed all-ages gallery and lounge open daily from 4 to 8 pm, and a 19+ event space on weekend nights starting at 9:30 pm.

The 19+ parties are curated by a different group from the local music scene so you can continue dancing after the Winter Arts Hub has closed for the evening. This weekend features Public Disco: Darker Shades and Vmf After Dark X Bside.Radio.

When: February 24 and 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Gallery – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: VMF Winter Arts Hub welcomes Barangay Project on closing day for an exciting youth dance battle. The All Styles battle format challenges the cultural practitioners’ ability to synthesize knowledge of multiple styles of dance as well as their skills in performing to a vast array of musical genres.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: An exhibition showcasing audio, visual, and spoken word artists of the African and Caribbean diaspora can be seen this weekend as part of VMF Winter Arts 2023.

From now until February 26, PRESENT will be displayed at the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza) as well as at 555 Burrard Street. The exhibition is curated by Vancouver multi-media artist and designer Tafui

When: Art Installation can be seen daily until February 26, 2023.

Time: PRESENT can be seen during the festival’s opening hours.

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza), 555 Burrard Street

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the VMF Winter Arts