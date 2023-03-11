FoodFood News

Simu Liu surprises Canadian restaurant that saved a table for him (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 11 2023, 11:24 pm
Simu Liu surprises Canadian restaurant that saved a table for him (PHOTOS)
@hanjanyeg/Instagram

Simu Liu treated the staff of an Edmonton restaurant on Saturday, making a surprise stop at Hanjan while in the city for the JUNOS.

The Korean restaurant issued a call out on its Instagram for Simu Liu to stop by, even reserving a table for him adding “we’re open until 12 so if ur tired from Juno rehearsals come to hanjan for some good ol korean fewd.”

Liu commented on the post, adding, “Yo I’m down” on the reel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanjan Edmonton (@hanjanyeg)

Later on in the day, Liu posted to his Instagram story at the table, simply stating “lol,” tagging the restaurant.

@simuliu/instagram

Hanjan later posted photos with the crew at the restaurant with Liu front and centre, adding that “we asked and @simuliu delivered ~ thanks so much for dining at Hanjan, this is definitely one for the books! PS yes he is just as handsome and charismatic in person,” the restaurant stated on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanjan Edmonton (@hanjanyeg)

Liu hosts the JUNOS airing on Monday, March 13, at 6 pm MST.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.