Simu Liu surprises Canadian restaurant that saved a table for him (PHOTOS)

Simu Liu treated the staff of an Edmonton restaurant on Saturday, making a surprise stop at Hanjan while in the city for the JUNOS.

The Korean restaurant issued a call out on its Instagram for Simu Liu to stop by, even reserving a table for him adding “we’re open until 12 so if ur tired from Juno rehearsals come to hanjan for some good ol korean fewd.”

Liu commented on the post, adding, “Yo I’m down” on the reel.

Later on in the day, Liu posted to his Instagram story at the table, simply stating “lol,” tagging the restaurant.

Hanjan later posted photos with the crew at the restaurant with Liu front and centre, adding that “we asked and @simuliu delivered ~ thanks so much for dining at Hanjan, this is definitely one for the books! PS yes he is just as handsome and charismatic in person,” the restaurant stated on Instagram.

Liu hosts the JUNOS airing on Monday, March 13, at 6 pm MST.