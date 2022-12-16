Big news for Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel. Notable culinary figure Rob Feenie is now at the helm of the property’s upscale restaurant, Bacchus.

Joining the hotel’s team as the chef-in-residence, Feenie is well-known for opening his award-winning restaurant Lumière in 1995 as well as his long tenure at Cactus Club.

Feenie will be Bacchus’ chef-in-residence for the winter season, working alongside chef de cuisine Jason Baker and his talented team.

The acclaimed chef will assist with menu development and more.

“Wedgewood is one of my favourite properties in Vancouver, a place I’m very familiar with,” adds Feenie.

“The incredible team at Wedgewood Hotel and Bacchus have been wonderful so far. I relish my time here as chef-in-residence before opening my next restaurant. I haven’t been this excited in a long time.”

Patrons can now find many of Feenie’s dishes on the winter and lounge menu at Bacchus.

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

Instagram