FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel's Bacchus as chef-in-residence

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 16 2022, 7:35 pm
Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel's Bacchus as chef-in-residence
Local Steelhead at Bacchus (Jamie-Lee Fuoco)

Big news for Vancouver’s Wedgewood Hotel. Notable culinary figure Rob Feenie is now at the helm of the property’s upscale restaurant, Bacchus.

Joining the hotel’s team as the chef-in-residence, Feenie is well-known for opening his award-winning restaurant Lumière in 1995 as well as his long tenure at Cactus Club.

Feenie will be Bacchus’ chef-in-residence for the winter season, working alongside chef de cuisine Jason Baker and his talented team.

The acclaimed chef will assist with menu development and more.

“Wedgewood is one of my favourite properties in Vancouver, a place I’m very familiar with,” adds Feenie.

“The incredible team at Wedgewood Hotel and Bacchus have been wonderful so far. I relish my time here as chef-in-residence before opening my next restaurant. I haven’t been this excited in a long time.”

Patrons can now find many of Feenie’s dishes on the winter and lounge menu at Bacchus.

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-608-5319

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.