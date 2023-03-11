Are you brave enough to see Scream VI?

This latest instalment follows the many survivors of the Ghostface killings from previous movies leaving behind Woodsboro. This time? The setting is New York City.

When you think about it, most horror movies are in quiet small towns. It makes sense…but a horror movie in the Big Apple is a fun idea.

One of the new stars in this movie is Canadian actor Devyn Nekoda, playing the character of Anika. Nekoda has starred in several other super popular shows as well, like Ginny & Georgia and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Dished/Daily Hive recently had a chance to speak with Nekoda about the film and her favourite Canadian places to visit, and we couldn’t help asking her about her favourite food spots.

“I feel like this is more of a franchise,” Nekoda told Dished. “They have it in Vancouver. It’s JOEYS.”

Nekoda went on to tell us it was really one specific dish that made this popular chain one of her faves.

“They have crispy mashed potatoes, like that is my favourite thing of all time. It’s really a mashed potato inside a spring roll. That’s my favourite.”

You can find JOEY restaurants all over Canada, but the actor also gave some love to a very well-known small-town food spot on the West Coast.

“I love Tofino,” Nekoda started. “Their tacos at that little taco truck. Oh my gosh, I think about it all the time.”

It sounds like she’s probably referring to the extremely popular Tacofino food truck in Tofino, the original location for the popular spot for tacos and burritos.

Scream VI is in theatres now.