Canucks fans riled up after Boston Pizza in Penticton supports Oilers

The series hasn’t even started yet, but the battle off the ice has already begun online between Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans.

The latest drama involves a Boston Pizza in Penticton, BC, that recently threw its support behind the Oilers instead of the Canucks.

Its sign said: “Bring the Cup home, Let’s go Oilers.”

It was a curious move, given Penticton is far closer to Vancouver than Edmonton, and the Canucks are British Columbia’s team.

Some Canucks fans were outraged online, with one fan even calling for a boycott. Oilers fans, meanwhile, applauded the move.

Everybody boycott @bostonpizza in BC, supporting a rival on BC soil in Penticton, close up shop and leave BC, take your shitty pizza with you #canucks pic.twitter.com/L8hZY6UWh4 — Brayden (@ScuppyPippen) May 6, 2024

This got the attention of former Oilers defenceman Ryan Whitney, who amplified the above post as he continues to feud with Canucks fans.

The latest Instagram post from Boston Pizza Penticton, which came back in March and has nothing to do with the playoffs, is filled with recent comments from Oilers fans. There are also quite a few new Google reviews for the restaurant referencing the Oilers.

But it seems Boston Pizza Penticton’s support for the Oilers was short-lived.

The Boston Pizza Penticton sign now reads: “Bring the Cup home, let’s go Canucks.”

The Canucks and Oilers will hit the ice at Rogers Arena in Vancouver for Game 1 on Wednesday. It’s the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs since 1992.

Edmonton is the heavy favourite to win the series, with few pundits seemingly giving Vancouver much of a chance to win despite the Canucks having home sign advantage.