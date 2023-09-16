New Westminster's massive new aquatic centre to open in Spring 2024 (PHOTOS)

September 2023 construction progress on the new təməsew̓txʷ New Westminster Aquatic and Community Centre. (City of New Westminster)

If all goes as planned, New Westminster’s brand new destination-sized aquatic and community centre will soft open in phases between late April and May 2024, with the grand opening celebration scheduled for June 1, 2024.

The facility, formally given an Indigenous name, the təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre, is facing additional delays due to some construction challenges.

When construction first began in Spring 2021, the project had a targeted opening by late 2023.

“This latest timeline adjustment is the result of several factors including ongoing issues related to poor ground conditions, delays with off-site sanitary and stormwater work, supply chain issues resulting in delayed shipment of materials, and lingering impacts from the 2022 concrete labour dispute. These factors have had a compounding effect on the construction timeline and affected subsequent work,” reads the City of New Westminster’s bulletin this week.

“Efforts are being made to minimize any further delays to the facility opening. A detailed plan is in place to ensure a smooth transition for move-in, training, and preparation for facility programs.”

Heatherbrae, the main contractor, is now in the process of completing the final touches and testing the facility for any leakages.

Construction on the 50-metre lap competition pool and the 25-metre leisure pool will conclude over the coming month, with the facility now watertight, allowing all efforts to be applied to the remainder of the interior work.

This new aquatic centre is located immediately adjacent to the former footprint of Canada Games Pool, which was demolished last year as a part of the redevelopment project.

The new facility, designed by local architectural firm HCMA, spans a total floor area of about 115,000 sq ft. Its competition pool, replacing the functions of Canada Games Pool, features eight lanes, including two bulkheads, a moveable floor, space for temporary grandstand seating, and two diving platforms, with the highest platform at a height of five metres (16 ft).

The leisure pool carries three lanes, a lazy river, spray toys, and a tot zone. Other aquatic centre components include two whirlpools, steam room, sauna, and accessible and universal change rooms.

Other recreational facilities entail a fitness gym spanning two levels overlooking the aquatic centre, spin room, multi-purpose fitness rooms, and two gymnasiums.

The brand new replacement and expanded community centre portion of the complex will have meeting rooms, multi-purpose activity rooms for art, parties, and special community events, as well as health and wellness space for physiotherapy, massage, and chiropractic services.

A childcare facility for up to 45 kids will also open in Spring 2024.

To enable the project to progress on schedule, the adjacent Centennial Community Centre will permanently close on November 3, 2023 for its decommissioning and demolition. This work, including restoring the demolished site with landscaping, is expected to reach completion by July 2024.

According to the municipal government, the new facility, designed for a LEED Gold green building certification, will be the first aquatic centre in the country to achieve the Canadian Green Building Council Zero Carbon Building standard. It will also be the first aquatic centre to use the innovative pool drum filtration system.

The project’s budget was last pegged at $107 million.