Some places you just get a good feeling about right away.

Take one step into Rise Up Marketplace, a small convenience store and sandwich shop off Clark Drive, and you’ll know what we mean.

Having opened in 2021, Rise Up has quickly become a community hub with a dedicated group of regulars and a unique selection of snacks, pantry staples, and fresh meals.

The store is a unique slice of the Caribbean right in the heart of East Van.

On our visit, several community members were already there, laughing and sharing stories with the server and playing Pac-Man on the arcade machine in the corner.

Despite the lunch rush, the store’s friendly cashier was quick to welcome us and take our order.

We came in excited for the store’s famous jerk chicken sandwich — until we found out it had sold out for the day.

Unfazed, the cashier promised us that more sandwiches were coming soon and invited us to call back in an hour for a fresh order.

With even more of an appetite, we were back soon afterwards to fulfil our craving.

The store’s sandwiches are all very affordable, with the jerk chicken being the priciest at a reasonable $10.50 and an option to make it a combo for a cool $15.

They also serve a variety of authentic Jamaican patties and some fresh baked goods in the mornings with a cup of coffee or tea.

Our jerk chicken sandwich was worth the wait: lightly spiced and smoky in flavour, with perfectly cooked chicken, crisp cabbage, and a side of salty potato chips.

When our server brought out our sandwich to enjoy in the sun, another regular caught his eye, and they proceeded to catch up.

It’s clear from just one visit to Rise Up that the staff values their community and have worked hard to build connections in the neighbourhood.

Our visit won’t be the last for us, and anyone looking for authentic Caribbean food or even a warm welcome on a spring afternoon should have Rise Up on their to-do list.

Rise Up Marketplace

Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3815

Instagram