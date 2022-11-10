Ridiculous rentals: $1,200 per month for 200 sq ft and a microwave in West Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Ridiculous rentals come in all shapes and sizes in Vancouver, and sometimes those sizes are extremely small, like this listing from West Vancouver.

Brought to you by Sincere Realty Ltd. is this one-bedroom rental located in the stunning British Properties area of West Vancouver.

The most recent assessed value from BC Assessment pegs the home’s worth at $3.1 million, and it seems like a shame that the future occupant of this home can only access a living area of 200 sq ft in a nearly 4,200 sq ft home.

According to a listing from Vancouver Luxury Rentals, the entire home was once rented for $12,000 per month. It’s unclear if it’s Sincere Realty Ltd. renting the house and renting the rooms out to make up the cost or another realtor entirely.

To make matters worse, the only cooking equipment allowed is a microwave, conveniently located on a dresser by the foot of your bed, because who doesn’t love the smell of freshly microwaved food in the bedroom?

Many ridiculous rentals in Vancouver have similar limitations, sometimes offering just a hot plate or a toaster oven. The odd aspect of this home is that it’s located in West Vancouver, and it’s quite a luxurious estate, so it’s strange to see a tenant being offered so little.

For $1,200 a month, you get the 200 sq ft space, a washroom, a mini fridge and a microwave, and that’s about it. No laundry, no kitchen, no pets.

Negatives aside, at least the renter would get a fabulously large closet.

The listing states that the property type is in-law, and we’re not quite sure what that means.

The listing suggests it’s okay for “one family,” but it would be a stretch to fit a family of any size into this small space.

You’d get more bang for your buck from this $900 camper van rental.