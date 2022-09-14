Ridiculous doesn’t begin to describe this listing spotted on Craigslist, where the potential renter would be paying $900 per month to live in a van parked down by a Vancouver mansion.

It does come with some perks, including complete access to the mansion even though you’d be sleeping in an “off-grid solar camper.”

The listing states, “My reliable camper ‘Big White’ has joined me on wonderful trips around the Canadian wilderness. It is now parked at a Massive Mansion on West Point Grey that you will have access to during your stay.”

Inside the camper, you’ll find a double bed, a closet, a sink and solar energy that powers lights, a heater, and charging ports.

In the “massive mansion,” you’ll find a large kitchen, a full bathroom, many living rooms, a gym, pool, dining room, basketball court, fire pit and “much much more!”

Pictures suggest laundry in the mansion is also available to the lucky renter.

The camper van is also listed on RVEzy, an RV rental website.

If $900 per month doesn’t sound good, you can rent it at $75 per night, with discounts for extended stays.

But if staying in a mansion sounds more your speed, there are a few listed for rent on Craigslist within Vancouver that if you were to split with friends, you could rent for less than the cost of this van, plus you would get your very own bedroom.

At least you get slightly more with this van rental for the same price.

Sound off in the comments; is this van worth the price of admission to a mansion in Vancouver?