NewsReal EstateHumour & WeirdUrbanized

Ridiculous rentals: "Live cheaply" at this $850 Vancouver "RV Pad" (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 18 2022, 5:17 pm
Ridiculous rentals: "Live cheaply" at this $850 Vancouver "RV Pad" (PHOTOS)
Vancouver Craigslist

Finding ridiculous overpriced rentals on Vancouver Craigslist is easy. Still, “RV Pad” is literally just a parking space next to a Vancouver laneway house for a whopping $850.

Maybe we’re being too harsh; a few amenities are worth pointing out.

The “RV Pad” includes a sewer line, water line, and electricity. However, there’s also one caveat, you need a mobile trailer under 24.”

According to the post, the upside is that you can “save money and live cheaply.”

This listing states that the rental is located near UBC, Oakridge, and Kerrisdale. The listing also says that a washer and dryer are included, as well as a private bath and private room, but the listing is likely referring to the private bath and private room inside the trailer that the renter would provide.

There aren’t many pictures, but the available ones don’t show much.

rv pad vancouver

The amenities (Vancouver Craigslist)

One of the pictures is just a random shot of a Starcraft RV trailer.

Vancouver Craigslist

Then there are the photos of the actual space, which look like they’ve been taken off of Google Maps, based on the watermarks.

rv pad vancouver

Vancouver Craigslist

RV! (Vancouver Craigslist)

We’ve covered a few RV rentals being offered on Vancouver Craigslist, but this pad is the only one that doesn’t actually include an RV and is just a glorified carport.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Humour & Weird
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.