Finding ridiculous overpriced rentals on Vancouver Craigslist is easy. Still, “RV Pad” is literally just a parking space next to a Vancouver laneway house for a whopping $850.

Maybe we’re being too harsh; a few amenities are worth pointing out.

The “RV Pad” includes a sewer line, water line, and electricity. However, there’s also one caveat, you need a mobile trailer under 24.”

According to the post, the upside is that you can “save money and live cheaply.”

This listing states that the rental is located near UBC, Oakridge, and Kerrisdale. The listing also says that a washer and dryer are included, as well as a private bath and private room, but the listing is likely referring to the private bath and private room inside the trailer that the renter would provide.

There aren’t many pictures, but the available ones don’t show much.

One of the pictures is just a random shot of a Starcraft RV trailer.

Then there are the photos of the actual space, which look like they’ve been taken off of Google Maps, based on the watermarks.

We’ve covered a few RV rentals being offered on Vancouver Craigslist, but this pad is the only one that doesn’t actually include an RV and is just a glorified carport.

