This is the design of the $100-million Newton Community Centre in Surrey

Artistic rendering of the preliminary design concept for first phase and future second phase of Newton Community Centre in Surrey. (TKA+D Architecture & Design/City of Surrey)

The preliminary design concept for the Newton Community Centre shows a striking arched roof that visually designates the new facility as a hub for the neighbourhood.

On Monday, staff with the City of Surrey provided Surrey City Council with an update on the project, which will be constructed at 6965 King George Boulevard — near the area’s existing recreation and centre, and TransLink’s bus exchange.

The design was created by TKA+D Architecture & Design, which was contracted by the municipal government in May 2021 to execute the project.

The preliminary design was established following public consultation between Summer 2021 and early 2022, with the project set to see a final round of public consultation soon for the detailed design phase. The City states the project’s first phase is on target for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.

The first phase at a cost of $100 million includes an aquatic centre with a 10-lane, 50-metre lap pool, a leisure pool, lazy river, water attractions, large family hot tub, sauna, steam rooms, multi-purpose spaces, a fitness centre, childcare facility, and other indoor and outdoor amenities.

There will be a high degree of green building design considerations and features, meeting Net Zero Carbon and Passive House certifications.

The municipal government has set aside $37 million in the 2022 capital budget for this project. In late 2020, the City acquired 16 contiguous parcels at the site to form a 7.2-acre land assembly for the new community centre, a new public park, and other civic uses.

First phase in 2025:

Future second phase:

Site preparation has begun with the demolition of the former Rona store buildings down completed. The City also previously issued contracts for road, utility, and storm sewer work related to the new community centre.

A future unfunded second phase of Newton Community Centre that mirrors the design of the first phase will include a library, recreation, and culture amenities.

The Newton Community Centre project moved ahead in 2021 when City Council approved a measure to borrow $150 million to fund the Newton facility, City Centre Sports Complex, and Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex — all part of a comprehensive strategy to provide Surrey with much-needed community and recreational facilities to serve its rapidly growing population.

Apart from the City of Vancouver, major Metro Vancouver municipal governments are currently engaged in a community and recreational centre building boom.