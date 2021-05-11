We’ve been patiently waiting to hear what’s happening with the Richmond Night Market’s 2021 season, and we finally have an update from organizers.

The market’s management team released a statement announcing this year’s opening date will be postponed due to the pandemic.

The huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically runs from early May into October.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

Organizers said they “hope” the famous night market will be able to open its 2021 season by “early July or August” based on approval by Public Health Officials.

Of course, all of this is to-be-determined.

The announcement went on to say that the team would “continue to assess potential scenarios in accordance with government guidance,” and that folks could expect updates as more information is gathered about the Richmond Night Market in 2021.