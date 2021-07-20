Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Organizers have shared the exciting lineup of new food at the market that folks can look forward to devouring this year.
Here are 11 new items to try during the Richmond Night Market’s 2021 season.
1. Fried Chicken Bolo Sando
2. Vietnam Grilled Rice Paper
3. One Coconut Drink
4. Deep Fried Bao with Ice Cream
5. Mango Coconut Pudding
6. Dango (Japanese sweet food)
7. Butter Chicken
8. Beaver Tails
9. Nori Tacos
10. Gyukatsu Sand
11. Hawaiian Butter Garlic Shrimp
In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October.
This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine, along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot entertainment stage.
Richmond Night Market 2021
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory
Holidays from 7 pm to midnight; Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 6, 2021
Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)