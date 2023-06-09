"Messy ordeal": Shoplifter caught with 11 boxes of melting ice cream bars

A suspect was arrested twice in 20 minutes after allegedly stealing ice cream bars from two Richmond businesses recently.

That’s according to Richmond RCMP, who say the whole thing might have been a sticky situation because the suspect did not have any means to store the 11 boxes they had apparently stolen.

“Had they thawed, that might have been a messy ordeal,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

It’s not clear if the unusually hot temperatures in Metro Vancouver were a factor in this case.

“Retail theft continues to be a concern as it costs retailers in lost revenue, affects community and consumers, and drives illicit underground economies,” Hwang added.

The RCMP say they have stepped up their enforcement as a result, and in addition to the ice cream theft, there have been seven other arrests recently for retail theft from Tylenol to clothing.

It’s Metro Vancouver’s latest sweet-stealing incident in recent weeks after someone broke into a local bakery and ate six cupcakes.

“After taking the desserts he tried to mop up the glass on the floor and took selfies of himself on our store phone wearing orange sunglasses,” said Emma Irvine, the owner of Sweet Something Bakery.

A week later, the bakery said the “cupcake burglar” had called the store and apologized. He also offered to pay for the damaged door.

Irvine said in a TikTok video that she hopes he doesn’t face any charges and that the door has since been repaired.

However, unlike in the US, it’s really in the hands of the police and the BC Prosecution Office to decide if charges are laid or not.

With files from Amir Ali