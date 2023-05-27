Cupcake burglar broke into a bakery and stole "irresistible" treats (VIDEO)

A Canadian bakery just had a bizarre break-in where the burglar stole six cupcakes.

Sweet Something Bakery in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood had an unwanted visitor this week and bakery owner Emma Irvine shared details with Daily Hive about the incident.

According to Irvine, at 3 am on Friday, May 26 a “well-dressed” young man broke into her shop.

“He stayed for about an hour, taking only a box of cupcakes, but only after he tried to mop up the glass on the floor and taking selfies of himself on our store phone wearing orange sunglasses,” said Irvine.

In the CCTV footage provided, you can see a man outside the bakery on the street. He shoulder-checks the glass door twice, then he stumbles back and gives the door a kick, smashing the glass entirely.

Sweet Something Bakery owner Emma Irvine shared footage with Daily Hive of the cupcake burglar who broke into her Dunbar shop and stole six cupcakes. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/DUebUQyhiH — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) May 27, 2023

He enters the bakery and grabs a mop and bucket and smears the mop around the broken glass, shoving some of it towards the door in what could have been an attempt to clean up his mess.

Finally, he boxes up six cupcakes and leaves. “It’s honestly the funniest break-in of all time,” said Irvine, who confirmed that Vancouver Police were called and are investigating.

“This is the second time we have been robbed of goodies,” said Irvine. “A few years ago, another burglar broke in and left taking only some goodies, leaving his fingerprints on some of the dropped packed treats.”

Irvine has a great sense of humour about the whole incident and says that they are creating a cupcake on Saturday, May 27 with a pair of sugar cookie sunglasses on top just like the burglar to help pay for the broken window.

In Metro Vancouver, businesses have been plagued with break-ins in recent years. In their wake, they leave business owners frustrated with broken glass, repair bills, insurance paperwork and more.

“Yes, business is tough for small food shops, but then again our cupcakes are irresistibly good!”

What do you think of this break-in?