Drizzle before sizzle: Vancouver to see a little rain before lots of heat

Amir Ali
|
Jun 8 2023, 5:48 pm
Elena Zajchikova/Shutterstock

Vancouver has had a long streak of sunny and warm weather, but there will be a little bit of rain before more heat sets in.

Both The Weather Network and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) are predicting a chance of showers and cooler temperatures on Friday.

It isn’t expected to rain much, but it should still be a nice break for the local environment and those who are maybe a little sick of the sun.

For Friday, The Weather Network predicts light rain with a high of 18˚C with a humidex high of 20˚C. At night, temperatures will cool as low as 13˚C. The network doesn’t forecast much rain, calling for one to three mm.

Following the brief cooldown and a bout of rain, Vancouver will heat up significantly. Wednesday is the hottest day of the week, reaching a humidex temperature of 30˚C.

The Weather Network

Overnight lows will still feel relatively cool, so we’re not quite at heat dome territory.

The less accurate 14-day trend suggests that after peak heat this week, things will stay cool, hovering around 20˚C. ECCC also predicts it will be a little windy near the water.

Are you ready for a little rainy break, or do you want the sun to stick around?

