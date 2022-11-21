Vancouver and surrounding areas are notorious for having very few pet-friendly rentals, which may be part of the reason why animal cafés have become so popular in recent years.

Vancouver already has Catfe and Catoro Cafe, as well as The Bunny Café, but now Richmond is set to get a cat café of its very own.

Located at 65-6386 No. 3 Road, the café will be just steps from the Canada Line’s Richmond-Brighouse station.

Petpls will be a café and pet supply store, and while the business has yet to share much on what we can expect, we’re assuming it’ll follow the model of other cat cafés, where patrons are able to enjoy beverages and food while spending time with some furry companions.

Petpls has not shared an opening date yet, so stay tuned for more details on this spot as they’re revealed.

Petpls Café & Supply

Address: 65-6386 No.3 Road, Richmond

