Recently named the most vegan destination in Canada, Victoria is really having a plant-based moment.

With the most vegan restaurants per person compared to other Canadian cities, it’s no wonder that one of Vancouver’s most popular vegan joints has decided to hop the pond and open up its newest location in Victoria.

MeeT, which currently has locations on Main Street (its first), in Gastown, and in Yaletown, has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on its latest spot.

MeeT on Blanshard will be – you guessed it – on the corner of Blanshard and Hillside at 797 Hillside Avenue. This will be the first Victoria location for the brand.

According to MeeT’s website and a social media page for the Blanshard spot, the restaurant is aiming for a fall 2022 opening, so here’s hoping MeeT will open its doors before the end of the year.

The business’s most recent Instagram post notes that its “goal is to begin some trial service training and soft opening nights within the next month” but that it’ll continue to provide updates with exact opening dates as they’re confirmed.

MeeT is known for its vegan takes on comfort food classics like burgers, mac and cheese, and snacks like battered cauliflower and gravy fries.

Stay tuned for more details as they’re revealed.

Address: 797 Hillside Avenue, Victoria

