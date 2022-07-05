Integrated restaurant and shopping experiences have been making waves in the Lower Mainland over the last while.

These concept spots offer folks dining options as well as boutique, locally focused wares for sale – a unique and winning combination.

Re:vive Social House is the Fraser Valley’s newest destination for sipping, shopping, gathering, and grazing.

Both a restaurant and shop for home decor goods, Re:vive offers brunch, dinner, coffee, and other beverage options to enjoy while you browse its retail goods.

The spot initially opened as a retail shop late last year before adding its restaurant and social house concept this spring.

The space itself is very bohemian, California-easy-living-inspired, setting the tone for a very chill and “reviving” social experience.

On its shelves, you’ll find a range of goods, from Turkish towels to monogrammed door mats to decorative baskets. The retail aspect is organized by the categories of gift and garden, home decor and textiles, and kitchen and housewares.

The restaurant and retail aspects are fully integrated, so while you admire the shop’s woven hanging lanterns you can also indulge in some snack plates.

With a range of charcuterie-type snack boards, like its signature Garden Board or the Legend Board, the menu offerings are ideal for sharing with a group of friends.

Re:vive also offers picture-perfect sweet-salty combo mini charcuterie sets for one, arranged like a bouquet of flowers, as well as flatbreads and Mediterranean-inspired hummus boards.

As for beverages, Re:vive offers coffee, tea, sparkling juice, and blended options.

Re:vive is located at 33757 South Fraser Way and is open Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm and Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

Address: 33757 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-556-0568

Instagram