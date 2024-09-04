Vancouver Island resort for sale costs less than some BC homes

If hospitality comes naturally to you, the Beachcomber RV Resort on Vancouver Island could be your dream property.

Priced at $7.5 million, this unique resort offers an exceptional blend of proximity to the city with a serene, secluded atmosphere amidst the breathtaking Pacific Northwest scenery. Plus, it’s a more affordable option (with the chance to bring in revenue) compared to some of the province’s opulent mansions.

Accessible via a picturesque rural road, Beachcomber RV Resort is 20 minutes from the Swartz Bay Ferry terminal and a short drive from downtown Victoria.

The waterfront RV Park and campground features 60 seasonal RV sites with partial hookups with plenty of room to grow the resort. Nestled on just under 10 acres of stunning land, the Beachcomber RV Resort boasts over 1,300 lineal feet of low-bank, walk-on ocean frontage.

The resort features three main components. The upper level, located at the end of Campion Road, is perched on a bluff with breathtaking views of the Southern Gulf Islands and Mount Baker. This area includes a 1,176-square-foot residence, perfect for enjoying the expansive vistas.

The lower terrace, situated at sea level, is home to the RV park, which includes 60 seasonal RV sites — many just steps away from a beautiful, swimmable beach.

The resort operates seasonally and generates income through the rental of serviced RV pads. Sites offer 15 and 30-amp power and water hookups.

The resort’s 1,223-square-foot, two-bedroom caretaker’s home and office offer comfortable accommodation for an owner or manager, and the property’s flexibility allows for seasonal, nightly, or weekly rentals.

As detailed in the listing, the Beachcomber RV Resort’s land designation means it could be rezoned to accommodate further tourist commercial development, such as cabins, a boutique resort, or even luxury residential development.

In a market where $7.5 million might buy you a single-family mansion in Victoria, the Beachcomber RV Resort appears to offer some exceptional value and a unique chance to own a resort destination on Vancouver Island.