Four homes you could buy in Victoria for less than $500,000

If you’re in the market for a cozy living space, you might be pleasantly surprised by the options Victoria has to offer. While you may not find a four-bedroom home here under $500,000, you will find plenty of charming apartments and condos available. So, here are four homes currently on the market for less than $500,000. 310 – 629 Speed Avenue – $299,000

This modern studio apartment near Mayfair Mall features a well-appointed bathroom and secure bike parking. Enjoy stunning views of downtown Victoria and the surrounding area. Located near the Galloping Goose Trail and Gorge Waterway, this apartment is minutes from parks, downtown Victoria, and offers easy access to transit and shopping options.

Situated near Esquimalt Gorge Park with picturesque views of the Gorge Waterway, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom home boasts 10-foot ceilings, west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows, and access to a spacious patio. Enjoy top-notch amenities, including a rooftop terrace, co-working space, and private gardens. Central Block also provides a complimentary MODO membership and BC Transit pass, along with secure package delivery, bike storage, and kayak storage.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo puts you in the heart of downtown Victoria. It features a gas fireplace, walk-in rain shower, in-suite laundry, and a built-in breakfast nook. Included is a secure underground parking spot, a rooftop common patio, bike storage, separate storage, and an on-site coffee shop. It’s also pet-friendly!

Near Cedar Hill Golf Course, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is located on the top floor and has beautiful south-facing views of the ocean, mountains, and city. It’s a bright home featuring large windows and access to a deck. The unit has a laundry room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, including a primary bedroom with a large closet. Both bedrooms have large windows with great views. Pets are allowed, and the condo includes one parking space.

