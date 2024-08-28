Real EstateArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

$5M heritage home in Victoria boasts storied history and luxe pool

Aug 28 2024
$5M heritage home in Victoria boasts storied history and luxe pool

Nestled in the heart of Victoria, near Oak Bay and Craigdarroch Castle, Ashton House is a rare opportunity to own a piece of the city’s storied past with all the comforts of contemporary living.

Originally built in 1898, this heritage home at 1745 Rockland Avenue was designed by famed English architect Francis Rattenbury (who also designed the BC Legislature). The house was designed for Sir Lyman Duff, who would go on to become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

heritage home victoria

The Agency/Zoocasa

Fast forward to 2019, and Ashton House underwent a meticulous renovation, which both preserved its old-world charm and integrated more modern luxuries, such as a pool and hot tub surrounded by a lush garden.

heritage home victoria

The Agency/Zoocasa

From the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by the grandeur of seven fireplaces, antique Egyptian chandeliers, coffered ceilings, and intricate mouldings. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The third floor serves as a self-contained suite, complete with a bedroom, bathroom, and living area — perfect for guests.

heritage home victoria

The Agency/Zoocasa

The primary suite opens onto a grand balcony that overlooks the stunning backyard. Here, you’ll find impeccably landscaped grounds featuring a 52-foot lap pool, a poured-in-place hot tub, and a rose-trellis pergola, creating a private oasis in the middle of the city.

heritage home victoria

The Agency/Zoocasa

Ashton House is a slice of Victoria’s history, a one-of-a-kind property blending Victoria’s architectural history with modern amenities. It is located in the middle of the city with access to pretty much everything Victoria offers: city life, beaches, and wild life.

heritage home victoria

The Agency/Zoocasa

See the listing from The Agency here.

