Luxury Vancouver home is listed for $6M over assessed value

A Vancouver property that was sold last year and is one of the most valuable homes in the province has been listed again.

According to BC Assessment’s top-valued residential properties this year, 2606 SW Marine Drive is Vancouver’s 360th most valuable property.

Assessed at $13,782,000, the unique property has been listed for $19,800,000, a much higher asking price than the assessed value and much more than what it was last sold for.

Daily Hive Urbanized wrote about this property almost exactly two years ago when it was listed for $22,000,000. That listing went up in February 2022 and was terminated in February 2023.

It was again listed for $22,000,000 in March 2023 before Sutton Group-West Coast Realty terminated its listing at $18,000,000 in July of the same year.

Finally, in August 2023, Pacific Evergreen Realty listed it again for $18,000,000 before finally selling it for $14,000,000 in November 2023. This year, on May 1, Interlink Realty relisted it for $19,800,000 and has yet to find a buyer at that price.

The home is an architectural marvel that looks like something from a Hollywood flick. It’s one of the rare cases where the value of the buildings ($5,589,000) is fairly high relative to the land value ($8,193,000).

This property features no shortage of natural light and features one of the most unique aesthetics you’ll ever see.

Its current assessed value is the highest it has been in the last nine years.

Interlink Realty’s listing describes the home’s design as timeless. It also offers stunning views of the Fraser River and McLeery Golf Court.

“Residents live life to the fullest, surrounded by endless privileges,” the listing reads.

You’ll need to win the lottery to afford the monthly mortgage on a home like this in Vancouver. According to Zealty‘s estimates, with a 20% down payment on a fixed-rate mortgage, monthly payments hover around $93,393.

How does this compare to other luxurious Vancouver homes you’ve seen? Let us know in the comments.