Stunning $10.6 million Saanich mansion has a private beach

Aug 21 2024, 5:22 pm
If you’ve ever dreamt of owning a private beach (and also happen to be a millionaire), that dream can come true at a stunning 1.37-acre mansion in North Saanich.

Recently listed for $10.5 million at 9310 Ardmore Drive, this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom property offers more than just beachfront access. It features a wine cellar, hot tub, home theatre, and a spacious gym, all with breathtaking views of the Saanich Inlet.

As you enter through the stately iron and stone gates, a looping stone driveway leads you to a Pacific Northwest dream: through lush grounds, brimming with colourful blooms, and towering trees.

The home is designed to absorb the Western views of the Saanich Inlet with massive windows in nearly every room allowing the serene ocean views to take center stage.

Step inside to high ceilings, elegant lighting, and fine millwork. The main floor has a gorgeous kitchen, wood-panelled office, cozy sitting room with a stone fireplace, formal dining area with water views, and a primary bedroom with ocean views, a fireplace, and a large ensuite with a walk-in closet.

For those who appreciate leisure and entertainment, the lower level does not disappoint. It includes an antiqued wine room, a home theatre with a wet bar, and a gym with a private entrance and ensuite, making it a haven for relaxation and recreation.

The upper level, ideal for guests, offers open views of the living room below the central loft space, along with two additional bedrooms, each with its own ensuite and beautiful views of the grounds. A triple attached garage, topped with a charming carriage house featuring its own private entrance, kitchen, and laundry, ensures that guests or staff have their own private retreat.

At the rear of the home, amidst stands of gnarled Arbutus trees, the tiered backyard gently slopes down to the ocean. A wide stone patio, with both covered and open areas, is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Just below, a plateau is dedicated to a hot tub, a barrelled wooden sauna, a stone patio with an integrated fire pit, and an expansive picket-fenced planter garden.

Finally, at the water’s edge, a rare and exquisite sandy beach offers unparalleled views of the Saanich Inlet. This is a place where luxury lounging meets unbridled nature, where every detail has been crafted to perfection.

Check out the listing from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada on Zoocasa here.

