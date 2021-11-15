NewsWeather

Relentless rain in BC causes flooding and road chaos (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 15 2021, 8:30 pm
Flooding in Delta Monday morning @APatnotforever/Twitter

An atmospheric river funnelled a huge amount of rain to BC’s South Coast this weekend, causing mudslides and flooding that have made travel treacherous.

“Folks don’t need to be out on the road. It’s a bit unpredictable,” Janelle State, deputy director South Coast region with the BC Ministry of Transportation, said during a news conference Monday morning.

Sides of mountainous highways gave way in several places, sending slides of mud and debris onto the road.

Up to 100 vehicles are trapped between two mudslides on Highway 7 near Aggasiz, and drivers had to spend the night in their cars.

stuck mudslides

Drivers trapped between tow mudslides on Highway 7 (@rberrekoff/Twitter)

An official in Merritt ordered a city-wide evacuation order due to significant flooding that caused its wastewater treatment plant to fail. Residents could not turn on the faucet or flush the toilet Monday morning, and doing so risked releasing backed-up sewage from the pipe.

Merritt flooding

Flooding in Merritt, BC (Montana Batting)

Merritt Flooding

Flooding in Merritt/Bailee Allen/Facebook

 

Jared Thomas shared a video from his doorbell camera showing floodwater flowing past his front porch.

In the Fraser Valley, someone’s home got swept up by a rising river.

Roads were a mess in many other places too, with DriveBC reporting many highway closures.

Richmond flooding

Flooding on Highway 99 in Richmond (DriveBC)

A section of Highway 11 in Abbotsford ruptured, and police closed it for safety.

Chancellor Boulevard near UBC was underwater Monday.

Over in Delta, more than a foot of water had submerged some cars in the parking lot of Planet Ice skating rink.

A soccer field in Port Coquitlam was also looking more like a pond.

And a manhole in Vancouver spouted water from the overflowing pipes below.

Residents snapped pictures of flooding at their homes too, including Crescent Beach resident Lana Hudson.

flooding

Lana Hudson/Submitted

The rain is set to be followed by a dose of cold air and heavy winds, which could cause power outages across the region. Already, more than 21,000 BC Hydro customers have lost electricity.

bc hydro

@bchydro/Twitter

 

