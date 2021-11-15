Evacuation order issued for the entire City of Merritt

As the devastating flooding continues, an evacuation order has been issued for the entire City of Merritt.

The order was issued just after 10 am on Monday. According to the City, flooding has “inundated two bridges across the Coldwater River, and floodwaters prevent access to the third.”

Merrit’s wastewater treatment plant has also failed, causing flushed toilets or running faucets to back up into a resident’s home. Continued habitation of the community could present the risk of a mass sewage backup and personal health risks, the City adds.

“Merritt is and will remain strong,” Mayor Linda Brown says. “At this time, we need everyone to proceed in a calm and orderly manner to safe locations in nearby cities.”

Residents that have friends or family outside of the community are asked to make plans to stay with them and evacuate to that location. Those who do not have a place to stay and or who live in an odd-numbered house are asked to go to Kamloops. Anyone with an even-numbered house should go to Kelowna.

Gas stations have been requested by the City to remain open for leaving residents.

A Muster Point has also been set up, where bus evacuation services will be available for individuals with mobility issues, without access to vehicles, or without alternate transportation.

“For your own safety, you must now leave Merritt, for the time being,” says Brown. “Please, offer help to your friends, families, and neighbours, drive safely, and take care of yourselves. We will meet each other again, in our homes, where we belong.”