More than 21,000 BC Hydro customers without power during storm

Following a stormy weekend, BC Hydro says there are almost 60 outages across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast on Monday, November 15.

Heavy rains Sunday and Monday combined with wind led to flooding, mudslides, and downed power lines.

The sources of most of the outages are still under investigation, although some are reported as being due to downed trees across BC Hydro wires and adverse weather.

You can see all the reported outages on the BC Hydro website. As of Monday, November 15, parts of North Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby were experiencing power outages.

Metro Vancouver is under wind and rain warnings from Environment Canada. Total rainfall could be between 140 and 180 mm in some areas. Near the water, winds could get up to 70 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Storms like the one hitting Southern BC right now can cause power outages with high winds causing tree limbs to break and tearing down trees.