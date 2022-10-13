Whether you believe in ghosts or not, tales of a little haunting certainly add some intrigue to a place.

Vancouver’s history is full of spooky tales and gruesome stories, so of course, some of our restaurants are a little bit haunted, too.

From rattling glasses to ghostly shapes of small children (it’s always ghost children, isn’t it?!), there are some pretty scary places in this city.

Based on this list of the most haunted restaurants, one thing is clear: Gastown is definitely the most haunted neighbourhood in Vancouver.

So whether you want to seek out a scare – ’tis the season – or just want to know where to avoid, here’s a list of Vancouver’s most haunted restaurants.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

If you’re at all interested in hauntings and the often gruesome history of Vancouver, chances are you’ve heard about The Old Spaghetti Factory and its ghosts. Last year, Daily Hive spoke with the Old Spaghetti Factory and Forbidden Vancouver to learn more about the haunted history and ghosts of Gastown. We learned that The Old Spaghetti Factory – whose building was built in 1912 – has been a site of numerous sightings over the years. Both staff and guests have reported seeing a little boy, a tram conductor, and a little girl with a balloon.

Address: 53 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-1288

Kelly O’Bryans

This New Westminster restaurant is located in an old Canadian Pacific Railway Station, built in 1899. Reports from former staff recall hearing footsteps when no one was there, ghostly shapes of a little girl, and hearing their names called out by no one in particular.

Address: 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-8339

Water St. Café

According to the Ghosts of Vancouver website, the 300 Water Street address has experienced some paranormal activity over the years. Reportedly, at one period in time when the fourth floor of the building was vacant and closed, staff working on the third floor could hear loud thumping and dragging noises above. The Water St. Café has been on the first two floors of this building since 1988.

Address: 300 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-2832

Lamplighter Pub

Cool fact: the Lamplighter Pub is one of Vancouver’s oldest bars, having opened in 1899. Located on the ground floor of the Dominion Hotel, the Lamplighter has had its fair share of spooky incidents, including bouncers reporting hearing glasses shaking in an empty bar, levitating objects, and moving mannequins.

Address: 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4424

