The holidays are supposed to be a time of cheer and goodwill, but for one Vancouver business, an unfortunate incident has instead led to an extended closure.

Ssong’s Hotdog, which had barely been open for one week, emailed Dished to inform us of a break-in that occurred at the shop on the night of Christmas Day.

The point-of-sale system (POS) and cash drawer were both stolen sometime between 11 pm and the next morning, and Ssong’s says “we were still in the process of upgrading the security system that the old owner had in place so we have no leads on who committed this crime.”

“We were planning on being open throughout the holidays as we were off to a great start since our opening on December 17,” the email continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssong’s hotdog CA (@ssongs_hotdog_ca)

Ssong’s later shared the news publicly on its Instagram account as well, noting that it would have to close as it awaited a new POS system to arrive.

“While this is a setback to a great first week of being open, we are thankful that we can replace what was stolen, and that no one was hurt!” the post said.



Ssong’s is located at 795 Jervis Street and serves a variety of Korean-style hot dogs and corn dogs with a selection of different fillings and toppings, including spicy sausages, string cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Keep an eye on Ssong’s Instagram page for updates on a reopening.