Tim Hortons has launched a new menu and you get breakfast for under $3

Jan 9 2023, 4:34 pm
Tim Hortons has your breakfast needs covered with a brand-new value menu.

The restaurant chain announced the launch of the TimSelects values breakfast menu on Monday morning. It has scrumptious sandwich options for under $3 to help you get your fuel for the day without breaking the bank.

“At Tim Hortons, our goal is to serve guests great products at a great everyday value, including delicious, craveable foods to fuel your mornings,” said Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi.

“We’re pleased to be launching the TimSelects lineup with three options to satisfy your breakfast cravings for under $3.

Expect delicious naturally smoked Canadian bacon with cheese on an English muffin with the Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich. Or get the Simply Sausage breakfast sandwich, featuring sausage and cheese in a biscuit.

Customers can also order the bacon sandwich with a freshly cracked egg. Bagel lovers, Tim’s has you covered, too — enjoy a freshly baked classic bagel with cream cheese.

The $2.99 price tag does not include taxes, which will make prices vary by region.

