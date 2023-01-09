Taco Bell reveals unprecedented expansion plan doubling its locations in Canada

Calling all Taco Bell fans! The brand has made a seriously exciting announcement for folks who love the US fast-food chain.

The purveyor of quick, Mexican-inspired eats revealed an unprecedented expansion plan for 200 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada.

According to the brand, this will more than double its existing location count in the country.

The expansion is made possible by Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators.

Redberry currently owns and operates 14 Taco Bell locations across Ontario, and announced today it would be forging ahead with a plan to build an additional 200 locations across Canada within the next eight years.

“Our team is committed to achieving what we say we’re going to do. This has led brands to invest in us and trust us to deliver,” says Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants.

“The opportunity to lead the expansion of the beloved Taco Bell brand north of the border is truly an honour,” says Otto.

The new Taco Bell restaurants will be popping up throughout BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

We’ll keep you posted on exact locations as they are revealed.